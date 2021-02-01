McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,407 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 349.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 37,211 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $69.01. 45,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,368. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $70.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.47.

