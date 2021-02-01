McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $1.43 on Monday, hitting $86.39. 398,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,854,953. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.18. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

