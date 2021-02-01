Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.96.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Maverix Metals by 12.2% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 6,254,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,154,000 after acquiring an additional 681,415 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the third quarter valued at $300,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 167.8% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 911,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 570,955 shares in the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the third quarter valued at $216,000. 11.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maverix Metals stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.31. 6,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,421. The firm has a market cap of $745.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

