Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Short Interest Down 30.1% in January

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,100 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the December 31st total of 698,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 165,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of Matthews International stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,074. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.18. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $39.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average is $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.73 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matthews International will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $145,800.00. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Matthews International by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,426,000 after buying an additional 348,807 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Matthews International by 21.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 876,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,604,000 after buying an additional 156,200 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the third quarter valued at about $12,618,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the third quarter valued at about $10,537,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Matthews International by 93.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after buying an additional 215,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

