Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Matador Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the energy company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

MTDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.11.

Shares of MTDR opened at $15.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 19,062 shares of company stock valued at $130,832 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.