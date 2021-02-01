Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $371.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $345.00 to $371.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $356.42.

Mastercard stock opened at $316.29 on Friday. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.65, for a total value of $29,406,195.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,576,029,263.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 570,148 shares of company stock worth $183,385,876 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 38,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

