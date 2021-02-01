Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 191,948 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.8% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $67,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE MA traded up $4.91 on Monday, reaching $321.20. 141,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,992,731. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.42.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total value of $27,007,827.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,336,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,701,457,673.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 570,148 shares of company stock worth $183,385,876. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.