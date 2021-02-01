Master Contract Token (MCT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $140,739.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $515,761.27 and $140,739.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,311.26 or 0.03941834 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00022260 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.