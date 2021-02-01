MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Position Lifted by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 933 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in MasTec were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 65.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 76.5% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth $75,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.15.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $77.15 on Monday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.26.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. MasTec’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,117.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $98,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,490. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.