Marshall Financial Group LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 574.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 752,682 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $83,346,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,350.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 253,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,047,000 after acquiring an additional 236,385 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,047,000 after acquiring an additional 233,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 130.6% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 297,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,198,000 after acquiring an additional 168,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

VRSK traded up $1.77 on Monday, reaching $185.27. The company had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,211. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.03 and a 200-day moving average of $190.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRSK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.54.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

