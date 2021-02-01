Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,685 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after buying an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,256,000 after purchasing an additional 242,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $686,550,000 after purchasing an additional 62,990 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,780,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $648,505,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,675,000 after purchasing an additional 457,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.65 on Monday, hitting $456.15. 15,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,237. The company has a market cap of $185.52 billion, a PE ratio of 71.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $470.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $439.14 and a 200-day moving average of $377.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

