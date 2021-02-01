Marshall Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. State Street Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,766,921,000 after buying an additional 5,484,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,581 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,890,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,082,000 after acquiring an additional 280,515 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,707,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $281,030,000 after acquiring an additional 51,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 33.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,208,000 after acquiring an additional 362,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 280,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,524 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HON stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,316. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $137.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.81.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.