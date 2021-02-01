Marshall Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 117,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,697,000 after acquiring an additional 80,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $998,852.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL traded up $1.51 on Monday, reaching $79.51. 66,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,550,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.02 and its 200-day moving average is $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

