Marshall Financial Group LLC Invests $519,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,602 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Walmart by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 487,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,233,000 after buying an additional 27,083 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 38,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Walmart by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Walmart by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 106,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.30. The stock had a trading volume of 51,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,905,132. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.38. The stock has a market cap of $394.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

