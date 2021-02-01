Marshall Financial Group LLC Invests $1.76 Million in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 62,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF comprises about 1.1% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000.

RODM stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,774. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.95. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $29.34.

