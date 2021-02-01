Marshall Financial Group LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,693 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000. Applied Materials makes up about 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after buying an additional 6,028,231 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $399,404,000 after purchasing an additional 117,714 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,799 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,150,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $246,758,000 after purchasing an additional 138,712 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $222,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.13. The stock had a trading volume of 46,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,262,816. The company has a market capitalization of $89.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.76. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

