Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Trading Up 5.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $199.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide traded as high as $129.69 and last traded at $129.15. 466,028 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 378,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.76.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VAC. Truist boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.67.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

In other news, VP John E. Geller, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,571,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,501,928.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total value of $166,483.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,458.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,215,136 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,978.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.51.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.