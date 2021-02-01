Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 378.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 91.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.78.

In related news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $116.31 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $150.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.53 and a 200-day moving average of $108.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 219.46 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

