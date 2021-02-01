MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.26 Per Share

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for MarketAxess in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.26 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.52. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $608.00 to $599.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.82.

MarketAxess stock opened at $540.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $548.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,882,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,521,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,200 shares of company stock valued at $29,266,161 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide.

