Mark Daniels Sells 377 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider Mark Daniels sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total value of $60,704.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,042,268.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Daniels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Mark Daniels sold 905 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $174,665.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Mark Daniels sold 377 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $62,996.70.

On Thursday, December 24th, Mark Daniels sold 620 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $104,029.80.

NASDAQ:TWST traded up $15.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.27. The stock had a trading volume of 834,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,267. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.16 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.20 and its 200 day moving average is $100.64. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. Research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 256.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

