MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

HZO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.43.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $925.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.44. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 4,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $156,759.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,597.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $890,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,232. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in MarineMax by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in MarineMax by 684.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

