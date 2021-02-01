MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.
HZO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.43.
Shares of HZO stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $925.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.44. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $49.67.
In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 4,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $156,759.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,597.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $890,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,232. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in MarineMax by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in MarineMax by 684.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
MarineMax Company Profile
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
