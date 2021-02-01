Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) Price Target Increased to C$28.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.41.

Shares of TSE:MFC traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$23.37. 1,459,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,788,888. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.33 billion and a PE ratio of 8.82. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$12.58 and a 12 month high of C$26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56, a quick ratio of 92.56 and a current ratio of 162.41.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$13.38 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.1233338 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total value of C$294,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$162,031.60.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

