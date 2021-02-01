Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.50

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.35, with a volume of 110295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.18.

The stock has a market cap of C$214.38 million and a PE ratio of -16.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$66.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.6076991 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

