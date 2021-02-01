Maker 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $168.66 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Maker token can now be bought for about $1,500.63 or 0.04464495 BTC on exchanges. Maker has a total market capitalization of $1.49 billion and approximately $168.66 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00066202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $301.91 or 0.00898210 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00051335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00030405 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00019669 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014124 BTC.

About Maker

Maker is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,692 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.