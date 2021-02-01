MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.26.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.71 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 151.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 48.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 16,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 48.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

