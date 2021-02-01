Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 520 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,151,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,108,000 after buying an additional 790,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,081,000 after buying an additional 132,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,124,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,555,000 after buying an additional 625,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,183,000 after buying an additional 1,039,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

NYSE MPC traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $43.31. 176,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,382,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $60.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

