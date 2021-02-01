Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.9% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $3.27 on Monday, hitting $197.26. The company had a trading volume of 178,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016,500. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $202.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.