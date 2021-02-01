Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTF. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,127,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,979,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,797,000 after purchasing an additional 145,524 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,948,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 986,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after buying an additional 61,154 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 137,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 33,442 shares during the period.

INTF traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.39. 15,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,763. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.50. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $28.21.

