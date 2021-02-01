Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,527 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.9% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $1.22 on Monday, hitting $52.90. The company had a trading volume of 486,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,253,242. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average of $46.45.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

