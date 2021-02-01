Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 56,295 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 940.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,295 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 3.5% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 77.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period.

VLUE traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.78. 1,651,252 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.13 and its 200 day moving average is $80.15. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

