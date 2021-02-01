Macroview Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Bank ETF makes up about 2.0% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 161.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,989,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,026 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,270,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,637,000 after buying an additional 639,849 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,949,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,282,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 142,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 98,469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBWB stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.54. 1,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,110. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average is $46.51. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $28.38 and a 1 year high of $57.16.

