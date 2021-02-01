Macroview Investment Management LLC Buys 1,204 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF makes up 4.7% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of NOBL traded down $1.72 on Monday, reaching $78.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,850 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average of $75.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.