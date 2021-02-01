Macquarie Increases FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $33.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price objective lifted by Macquarie from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FOXA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $31.18 on Thursday. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FOX will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,504,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,053 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in FOX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 12,012,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,809,000 after purchasing an additional 191,263 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of FOX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,550,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,950,000 after acquiring an additional 229,908 shares during the period. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of FOX by 15.3% in the third quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,605,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,351,000 after acquiring an additional 478,677 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of FOX by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,266,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,893,000 after acquiring an additional 31,645 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

