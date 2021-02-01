MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of MTSI opened at $56.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -66.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $2,369,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 36,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $1,454,789.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,393 shares of company stock worth $9,227,837. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 252.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 288.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

