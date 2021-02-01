Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Short Interest Update

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the December 31st total of 69,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LKCO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 62,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,105. Luokung Technology has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69.

Get Luokung Technology alerts:

About Luokung Technology

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Luokung Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luokung Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.