Lunes (LUNES) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,579.00

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Lunes coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lunes has traded up 45.8% against the U.S. dollar. Lunes has a total market capitalization of $964,240.72 and approximately $3,579.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Lunes Coin Profile

Get Lunes alerts:

Lunes is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. The official website for Lunes is lunes.io. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNES is a leased proof of stake cryptocurrency developed by the core team of Lunes Platform. The blockchain of Lunes is prepared to store and guarantee the security of any type of information, not only of financial transactions. This enables them to use their blockchain to perform various processes in a decentralized way, such as document authenticity records, digital asset issuance, and execution of smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Lunes

Lunes can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lunes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.