Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Lumen Technologies reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,204,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,470,000. Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,551,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,869,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

LUMN stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,221,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

