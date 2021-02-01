LSC Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKSDQ) Short Interest Down 58.5% in January

LSC Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKSDQ) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the December 31st total of 326,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,688,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of LKSDQ traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,820. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. The stock has a market cap of $883,311.80, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.37. LSC Communications has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.33.

LSC Communications (OTCMKTS:LKSDQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter.

LSC Communications, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various traditional and digital print, print-related services, and office products in North America, Europe, and Mexico. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; Mexico; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

