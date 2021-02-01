Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 438.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,294 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $310,443,000 after acquiring an additional 999,428 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 186.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,025,000 after acquiring an additional 992,575 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 958,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 122.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,470,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $243,925,000 after purchasing an additional 809,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.12. The stock had a trading volume of 135,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,395. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.44 and its 200-day moving average is $160.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $119.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

