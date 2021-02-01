Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 445,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 33,145 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $71,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after buying an additional 2,396,294 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $310,443,000 after purchasing an additional 999,428 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 186.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,025,000 after purchasing an additional 992,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 958,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 122.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,470,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $243,925,000 after purchasing an additional 809,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $166.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.44 and a 200-day moving average of $160.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

