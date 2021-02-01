Loom Network Trading Down 1.1% This Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0637 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $61.86 million and $17.68 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00065090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.82 or 0.00865521 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00050794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.80 or 0.04377137 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00033490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00019498 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network is a token. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

