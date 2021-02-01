Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Short Interest Update

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 122.5% from the December 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Santander lowered Lojas Renner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

OTCMKTS LRENY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,774. Lojas Renner has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be issued a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Lojas Renner Company Profile

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail trading of clothing, sports products, shoes, accessories, and perfumery in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It is involved in the retail sale of fashion garment for women, men, and children; cosmetics and watches; footwear; home and decoration products; and domestic appliances, towels, and linen.

