Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $323.71. 35,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,479. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $90.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

