LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in LKQ were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in LKQ by 727.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LKQ. TheStreet raised shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $35.09 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $40.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

