LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

LIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Strs Ohio increased its position in LivaNova by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LivaNova by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.44. 13,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,442. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.55 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

