Lition (LIT) Trading Up 18.2% Over Last 7 Days

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lition has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $319,642.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition coin can now be purchased for $0.0827 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,656.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,319.15 or 0.03919398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.03 or 0.00386353 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.45 or 0.01192765 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.49 or 0.00527347 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.24 or 0.00416670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.16 or 0.00255996 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00022143 BTC.

Lition Coin Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Buying and Selling Lition

