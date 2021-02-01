Lition (LIT) Market Cap Hits $3.01 Million

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Lition coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0847 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges. Lition has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $411,198.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,696.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,358.09 or 0.04030410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.28 or 0.00392559 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.16 or 0.01217226 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.13 or 0.00528630 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.87 or 0.00432884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00259444 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00022171 BTC.

Lition Coin Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.