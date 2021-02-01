Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Down 61.8% in January

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LTUM stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.
About Lithium
