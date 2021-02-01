Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Down 61.8% in January

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LTUM stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.

About Lithium

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 1,440 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 20 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada.

