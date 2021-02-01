Lithia Motors (LAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Lithia Motors to post earnings of $5.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $318.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.36. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $353.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 4,555 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.37, for a total value of $1,322,635.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,611 shares in the company, valued at $19,632,206.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,905. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.08.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

