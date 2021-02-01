Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0048

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and $4,456.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.95 or 0.00434208 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,969.64 or 1.01062231 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 85.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 709,287,950 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

